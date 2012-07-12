BUZZ-India's Vivimed Labs gains on FDA inspection
** Vivimed Labs' shares surge as much as 6.7 pct in biggest intraday pct gain in over a week
* India's benchmark BSE index falls 1.11 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 1.04 percent, led by software services exporter after Infosys cut its guidance for the fiscal year. * Infosys shares drop 9.4 percent, while Tata Consulting Services falls 1.1 percent ahead of its earnings results due later in the day. * Global risk aversion also weighs after a surprise rate cut from South Korean and an unexpected slump in Australian employment deepened worries about global economic growth. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
