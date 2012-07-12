* Shares in India's JSW Steel falls 1.1 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) falls 1 percent after both stocks go ex-dividend on Thursday. * Auto maker M&M had declared a dividend of 12.5 rupees a share. Steel maker JSW Steel was paying a dividend of 7.5 rupees a share until Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)