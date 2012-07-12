BUZZ-India's Vivimed Labs gains on FDA inspection
** Vivimed Labs' shares surge as much as 6.7 pct in biggest intraday pct gain in over a week
* Shares in India's JSW Steel falls 1.1 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) falls 1 percent after both stocks go ex-dividend on Thursday. * Auto maker M&M had declared a dividend of 12.5 rupees a share. Steel maker JSW Steel was paying a dividend of 7.5 rupees a share until Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Vivimed Labs' shares surge as much as 6.7 pct in biggest intraday pct gain in over a week
June 6 Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, reversing course from record highs hit in early session as markets paused ahead of the central bank's policy meeting.