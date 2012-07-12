* Shares of Indian airlines rally on media reports the government is considering relief measures for the industry after the presidential elections later this month. * Newspaper Business Line reports the government is considering a relaxation of FDI regulations in the industry -- which currently cap foreign investments at 49 percent -- and taxation of aviation turbine fuel, citing a senior government official. link.reuters.com/byz39s * Spicejet shares gain 1.9 percent, while Kingfisher Airlines gains 3.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)