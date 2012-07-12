* USD/INR gains to 55.69/70 after falling to 55.53 immediately after stronger-than-expected May factory data, compared to its previous 55.62/63 close. * Weaker global risk assets, including a tumbling Australian dollar after an unexpected drop in unemployment, pressures the rupee. * Dollar hovering near 2-year highs in Asia after the Fed minutes reduce expectations for monetary easing anytime soon. * India's main BSE index down 1.1 percent, after index heavyweight Infosys slumps on disappointing earnings. * However, dealers says foreign investor flows, coupled with the absence of oil bids, prevent wider losses in the rupee. * Dealer tips 55.55-55.75 band for the rest of the session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)