* USD/INR gains to 55.69/70 after falling to 55.53 immediately
after stronger-than-expected May factory data, compared to its
previous 55.62/63 close.
* Weaker global risk assets, including a tumbling Australian
dollar after an unexpected drop in unemployment,
pressures the rupee.
* Dollar hovering near 2-year highs in Asia after the Fed
minutes reduce expectations for monetary easing anytime
soon.
* India's main BSE index down 1.1 percent, after index
heavyweight Infosys slumps on disappointing earnings.
* However, dealers says foreign investor flows, coupled with the
absence of oil bids, prevent wider losses in the rupee.
* Dealer tips 55.55-55.75 band for the rest of the session.
