* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate edges down 2 bps to 7.06 percent, while the one-year OIS rate falls 4 bps to 7.64 percent following the sharp downward revision in the April factory output data. * Although the May output data beat expectations, traders say the downward revision in the April data kindling some hopes the central bank may choose to lower interest rates at its July 31 policy review. * Inflation data on Monday would be key. A Reuters poll predicts June WPI to hit a 2012 high of 7.62 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)