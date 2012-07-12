* India's benchmark BSE index extends falls to 1.6 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 1.5 percent. * Software services exporters lead falls after Infosys cuts guidance for fiscal 2013 to 5 percent from previous 8-10 percent. Infosys last down 9 percent. * Larger rival Tata Consulting Services falls 2.5 percent ahead of its earnings results due later in the day. * Global risk aversion also weighs, after a surprise rate cut from South Korea and an unexpected drop in Australian employment deepen worries about global economic growth. * Data showing India's industrial production grew at a higher-than-expected pace of 2.4 percent in May has little impact on stocks. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)