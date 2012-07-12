* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield drops 5 bps to 8.09 percent, as a sharp downward revision in April factory output data raises hopes the central bank will consider cutting interest rates to support growth. * Traders are slightly shifting their expectations from previous consensus of no rate cuts at the July 31 policy review, also helped after South Korea unexpectedly cut interest rates on Thursday. * June inflation data on Monday will be key in adjusting expectations: Reuters poll shows WPI may rise by 7.62 percent from 7.55 percent in May, which would mark a 2012 high. * "OIS saw quite some receiving pressure, though whether the rate cut will happen in July or not, those views will get formed post the WPI," a senior dealer with a private bank says. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)