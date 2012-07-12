* Shares in India's oil exploration and refining companies gain on renewed hopes the government will raise diesel prices after Presidential elections. * Business Standard reported Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has told the Congress party there is no option but to raise diesel prices by at least 5 rupees a litre after the Presidential election, citing government sources. link.reuters.com/nux39s * Lowering the government's subsidy burden is seen as key to improve India's fiscal outlook, while state-owned companies, which also help subsidise fuel prices, could see profit margins improve. * Shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation gain 1 percent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp advances 1.3 percent, and Bharat Petroleum Corp adds 1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)