July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Rentenbank)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Reoffer price 99.646

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Payment Date July 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit agricole CIB, Nord LB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

