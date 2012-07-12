* Indian cash rate marginally lower at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.10/8.15 percent close on Wednesday. * Traders say liquidity seems in comfortable zone given the flows from government spending and modest growth in credit/deposit ratios at lenders. * Repo bids fall to 466.65 billion rupees, compared to 502.35 billion rupees on Tuesday. Traders says liquidity deficit likely to remain within 400-700 billion rupees, roughly in line with RBI target. * But call rate may rise next week on account of first week of reporting fortnight, traders add. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 125.16 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent. Volumes in the CBLO market were at 407.18 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)