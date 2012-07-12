* USD/INR gains to 55.77/78 versus its 55.62/63 close on Wednesday. Near-term resistance is seen at 55.9250, the July 10 intraday high. * Pair had earlier spiked to as high as 55.8250 as global risk assets were under pressure in Asia after a surprise rate cut in South Korea and a 50-basis point reduction in Brazil underscored the widespread nature of the current slowdown. * India's main BSE stock index fell 1.5 percent, weighed down by a slump in software services exporter after Infosys sharply cut its revenue guidance. * The euro fell to a two-year low against a broadly firmer dollar on Thursday. * However, some foreign investor flows help cap broader losses in the rupee, according to dealers. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)