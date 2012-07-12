* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 4 bps to 8.10 percent after a sharp downward revision in April factory output data raises hopes the central bank will consider cutting interest rates to support growth. * Some profit-taking caps fall in yields, with the 10-year off a session low of 8.09 percent. * June inflation data on Monday will be key in adjusting expectations as the RBI policy review on July 31 approaches. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)