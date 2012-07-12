BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots 10,000 partly paid unsecured redeemable NCDs
* Says allotted 10,000 partly paid unsecured redeemable NCDs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) July 12 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3171/3221 3160/3221 MEDIUM 30 3240/3331 3201/3331
WASHINGTON, June 6 A Pentagon report released on Tuesday singled out Pakistan as a possible location for a future Chinese military base, as it forecast that Beijing would likely build more bases overseas after establishing a facility in the African nation of Djibouti.