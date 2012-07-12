(Repeats story sent late on Thursday)
* China home price to gain 2.5 pct in H2
* H2 increase to recoup H1 losses
* Home transactions to keep improving
* Signs of market recovery unnerves potential home buyers
* No let-up in property curbs
By Langi Chiang and Xiaoyi Shao
BEIJING, July 12 Beijing's efforts to support
its faltering economy, coupled with local governments loosening
their grip on housing curbs, will likely help China's home
prices recoup first-half losses later this year, a Reuters poll
found on Thursday.
The latest survey of 15 economists and property market
analysts, conducted between July 9-11, predicts a 1.4 percent
drop in house prices in the first six months of this year and
then a rise of 2.5 percent in the second half.
While a number of Chinese leaders have recently said home
prices remain too high, a modest rise in coming months is
probably well within policymakers' comfort levels as long as
there is no repeat of the sharp, swift gains seen after the
2008/09 global financial crisis.
Indeed, signs of stability in the key sector are likely to
be welcomed as the rest of the economy slows due to a
combination of cooling demand at home and abroad. A stronger
property market may even help Beijing stave off fears that it
may be facing a hard economic landing.
The latest poll marks a turn in sentiment when compared to a
similar poll in April which predicted a dip of 5 percent in home
prices in the first quarter and then a further 10-20 percent
drop for the rest of the year.
China's economy slowed more than expected between April and
July, forcing Beijing to issue a slew of measures to support
growth and prompting some local governments to tweak curbs to
revive the cooling real estate market, which affects more than
40 other sectors of the economy.
Memories are still fresh of home prices more than doubling
in some cities including Beijing and Shanghai in 2009 and 2010
soon after the country rolled out a massive stimulus package to
prop up growth on the wake of the financial crisis.
Fears of being priced out of the market again have recently
pushed some would-be home buyers in a few cities to queue up
overnight for new apartment launches, according to domestic
media reports.
"Panic as well as real pent-up demand will drive up home
prices," Xianfang Ren, an economist with IHS Global Insight in
Beijing, told Reuters.
"The Chinese government would like the real estate market to
keep its current status quo, as it will help avoid a hard
landing of the economy," said Ren. "They don't wish home prices
to fall further, but they will tolerate a mild pickup."
The Chinese government provides no nationwide home price
index and its National Bureau of Statistics announces home price
changes in 70 major cities on the 18th of every month.
REVERSED EXPECTATIONS
Twelve of 15 respondents in the poll expect a sustained
recovery in the property market, as concerns are rising that
easing monetary policy will stoke house price inflation again.
Fresh liquidity flooding out from state-owned banks also will
find a way to flow into the housing market.
Home sales have been picking up since March and news of
recent hikes in land costs, a prelude to home price rises, is
unnerving home buyers perching on the sidelines.
"Recent rate cuts, local government policy fine-tuning to
support first-home buyers and rising home transaction have
changed the market expectation and home buyers will no longer
wait and see," Liu Yuan, head of research at property
consultancy Centaline, said.
The central bank cut benchmark interest rates on July 5, its
second such move in less than a month. It has also lowered
banks' required reserves twice so far this year, releasing about
800 billion yuan for additional lending.
"More and more people are expecting home prices to stabilise
or rise again," Liu said.
NO STRONG SIGNAL
Eleven of 14 respondents say there will be no cut in
down-payments for first home buyers in 2012, while all 14 said
China won't lift restrictions on the number of homes a family
can own, as such moves would be regarded as too strong positive
signals.
As much as it fears about a hard landing of the economy,
policymakers are also afraid of a repeat of 2009-2010 home price
surge, which can increase social unrest -- the last thing China
needs this year as it goes through the once-in-a-decade top
leadership transition.
"I don't think the government will repeat the same mistake
they made in 2009 by relaxing property curbs and refuelling home
price inflation," said Jason Hu, head of research at Chinese
property consultancy Holdways in Beijing.
Data to be released on Friday will likely show economic
growth cooled for a sixth consecutive quarter in the April-June
period to its slowest pace in more than three years, raising
hopes for further policy easing.
But Premier Wen Jiabao vowed again on Saturday that China
must firmly stick to its property tightening measures,
underscoring official concerns about renewed housing bubbles.
Wen's comments came after more than 30 local governments
have relaxed, in one way or another, the property curbs he had
mandated previously. Though the measures have succeeded in
nudging home prices down and taking the froth off home prices,
they are still well beyond the reach of many middle-class
families.
Respondents as a whole said China's property markets are
overvalued, a view unchanged over the last two polls.
They did not expect national property curbs to be lifted in
2012 and predicted China will expand its trial property tax to
more first- or second-tier cities beyond Shanghai and Chongqing,
where it was imposed early last year.
Most regard wider adoption of the property tax as China's
alternative for more heavy-handed home purchase restrictions.
