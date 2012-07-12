July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 9, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 100.695

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ZKB & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

