BRIEF-Arthaland Corp board approves 207.1 mln pesos loan
* Board approved loan obtained from signature office property, inc. In amount of 207.1 million pesos with a maturity date on 31 dec 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 9, 2024
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 100.695
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ZKB & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
* Seeks members' nod to issue shares worth upto 10 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: