Fitch Rates Maldives' Debut USD Bonds Final 'B+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Maldives' US dollar-denominated bonds a final rating of 'B+'. The USD200 million bond issue with a coupon of 7.0% will mature on 7 June 2022. The final rating replaces the expected rating of 'B+(EXP)' that Fitch assigned on 30 May 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond rating is in line with the Maldives' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with a Stable Out