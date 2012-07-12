July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Macquarie Bank Ltd

Issue Amount 325 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 9, 2017

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 100.633

Payment Date August 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New South Wales law

Negative Pledge Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0190369048

Data supplied by International Insider.