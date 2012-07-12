BANGALORE, Jul 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 41700 ICS-201(B22mm) 43000 ICS-102(B22mm) 27600 ICS-103(23mm) 30200 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 33400 ICS-105(26mm) 32300 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 34400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 32700 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 34400 ICS-105(28mm) 34800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 34700 ICS-105(29mm) 35500 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 35100 ICS-105(30mm) 36000 ICS-105(31mm) 38100 ICS-106(32mm) 39300 ICS-107(34mm) 51500