BRIEF-United Bank of India seeks members' nod to issue shares worth upto 10 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to issue shares worth upto 10 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower DT Hypo (Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date October 19, 2015
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.9180
Reoffer price 99.9180
Yield 0.7758 pct
Payment Date July 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Depfa
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000DHY3616
