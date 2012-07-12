July 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower DT Hypo (Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 19, 2015

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 99.9180

Reoffer price 99.9180

Yield 0.7758 pct

Payment Date July 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Depfa

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000DHY3616

