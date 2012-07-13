* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.5 percent. * Asian shares and the Australian dollar jumped on Friday after China's second-quarter gross domestic product data landed in line with forecasts. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 2.68 billion rupees on Thursday, when the benchmark BSE index fell 1.5 percent. * Traders again eyeing IT stocks namely Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys after their contrasting earnings in Q1 FY13. * While Infosys has cut outlook for FY13, TCS has topped forecasts with 38 pct net profit increase. * Expectations for interest rates may also see some tinkering depending on inflation data due out on Monday. * Earnings on Friday: HDFC Bank, Sintex Industries , Andhra Paper Mills and Sabero Organics . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)