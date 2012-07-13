* USD/INR is seen falling as domestic equities are expected to open positive aided by a jump in Asian shares on back of positive data from China. Pair last closed at 55.93/94. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.17 as against NY close at 55.92-95. * Asian stocks trading with cuts with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index up 0.5 percent, Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.13 percent. * The euro came close to testing a two-year trough versus the greenback on Friday after Moody's cut Italy's credit rating by two notches, an unexpected setback for a jittery market already bracing for a weak reading on China's economy. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)