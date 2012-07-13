* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged up 1 basis point to 8.11 percent on mild profit booking ahead of the government bond auction after a rally in the previous sessions. * The government will sell 160 bln rupees of bonds later in the day. * Inflation data due to be released on Monday will be the next key trigger for the market as it will set expectations for the upcoming policy review on July 31, traders said. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)