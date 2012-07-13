* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.44 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 0.41 percent. * Domestic gains track a rally in Asian stocks after China's second-quarter gross domestic product data came in within forecasts after investors had feared Asia's largest economy would show a much bigger slowdown in growth. * TCS shares gain 2.2 percent, a day after posting better-than-expected numbers quarterly profit for January-March. * HDFC Bank shares were up 1.6 percent ahead of its earnings later in the day. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors were buyers in Indian shares worth 2.69 billion rupees on Thursday and have invested 70.43 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) so far this month. ($1 = 55.4175 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)