UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.44 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 0.41 percent. * Domestic gains track a rally in Asian stocks after China's second-quarter gross domestic product data came in within forecasts after investors had feared Asia's largest economy would show a much bigger slowdown in growth. * TCS shares gain 2.2 percent, a day after posting better-than-expected numbers quarterly profit for January-March. * HDFC Bank shares were up 1.6 percent ahead of its earnings later in the day. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors were buyers in Indian shares worth 2.69 billion rupees on Thursday and have invested 70.43 billion rupees ($1.27 billion) so far this month. ($1 = 55.4175 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close