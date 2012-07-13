* India's one-year overnight indexed swap rate rises 4 bps to 7.60 percent, while the benchmark five-year rate is up 3 bps to 6.99 percent, rebounding from sharp falls on Thursday. * The 5-year rate had dropped to as low as 6.96 percent in the previous session, its lowest since late December 2011, while the one-year dropped to 7.56 percent, its lowest since mid-June on hopes for rate cuts at the RBI policy review on July 31. * Gains on Friday sparked by concerns ahead of a heavy supply of debt, with risk trades recovering after China's GDP came in line with forecasts. * "There were some stops triggered yesterday, which lead to heavy receiving in late trade. Now concerns of supplies are causing people to unwind their positions," a senior dealer with a primary dealership said. * The government is selling 160 billion rupees worth debt later in the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)