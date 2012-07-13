UPDATE-BUZZ-India's Petronet LNG falls; GDF sells 10 pct stake in co
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
* Shares in Development Credit Bank gain 2.7 percent on expectations for better-than-expected April-June earnings on Saturday, institutional dealers say. * Dealers add market speculation the lender could post an after-tax profit of 200 million rupees, above consensus estimates they cite at 145-150 million rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Petronet LNG shares fall as much as 3.6 pct to their lowest in over two weeks
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close