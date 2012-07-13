* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch adds Jaiprakash Associates to its model portfolio, saying a fall in interest rates will help high-debt companies such as the engineering and construction firm. * Jaiprakash's possible spin-off of its cement unit could be another near-term catalyst, BoA-ML adds. * The investment bank also replaces Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in its portfolio, citing their diverging share price performance. * BoA-ML says Dr. Reddy's recent under-performance has made valuations "much less expensive" at 17.6 times fiscal 2013 EPS vs 22.8 times for Sun Pharma. * Dr. Reddy's also has potential near-term triggers because of anticipated U.S. drug launches. * However more broadly, BoA-ML says expects range-bound trading in Indian stocks, with possible correction in the corporate earnings reporting season. * Investment bank remains "wary" of "expensive" consumer stocks. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)