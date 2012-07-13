* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 bp to 8.11 percent ahead of the debt auction cut-off results. * The government is selling 160 billion rupees ($2.86 billion) of bonds on Friday. The results are due after 1 p.m. India time For a poll on the auction, double click: * Traders are also cautious ahead of inflation data due on Monday. A Reuters poll forecasts wholesale price inflation likely rose by 7.62 percent in June from a year ago, the highest this year. * However, lower-than-expected inflation could raise expectations for a rate cut at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on July 31. Most analysts so far predict no change in policy. ($1 = 55.8700 Indian rupees) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)