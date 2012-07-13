* Foreign investors have bought a net of 73.12 billion indian rupees ($1.31 billion) in Indian equities so far this month, according to provisional regulatory data, after selling in each of the previous three months. * Inflows at the mid-point of July are not far off the 83.8 billion of net purchases in March. * Analysts say investor sentiment changed after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh assumed an additional role as acting finance minister starting on June 26, sparking widespread hopes of policy reforms. * Valuations also playing a role after Indian stocks are seen by some analysts as trading below historic averages. In a report late last month Deutsche Bank estimated Indian shares were trading at their cheapest in close to two deades on a sales and EBITDA basis. * Shares have risen 2.08 percent since June 26 vs a 1.2 percent gain in the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan during the same period ($1 = 55.8700 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)