MUMBAI, July 13 * USD/INR extends fall to 55.38/40 from previous 55.93/94 close. * Domestic stocks and emerging Asian FX gain after China posted GDP in line with expectations, easing worries about a sharp slowdown in growth in the continent's largest economy. * The BSE stock index gains 0.4 percent, recovering after two sessions of falls. * Limited impact seen after an official says India's trade deficit is expected to narrow in the fiscal year ending in March from the $184.9 billion posted in the previous fiscal year. [ID:nD8E8I300E ] (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)