* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point to 8.09 percent from Thursday's close after the debt auction cut-off results come in better-than-expected. * The central bank set a cut-off of 8.10 percent on the benchmark bond, below the median estimate of 8.13 percent in a poll earlier in the day. For other results see: * However, traders are cautious ahead of inflation data due on Monday. A Reuters poll forecasts wholesale price inflation likely rose by 7.62 percent in June from a year ago, the highest this year. * Lower-than-expected inflation could raise expectations for a rate cut at the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on July 31. Most analysts so far predict no change in policy.