* India's benchmark BSE index off highs down 0.10 percent, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.14 percent. * Caution prevails ahead of inflation data on Monday: a Reuters poll forecasts wholesale price inflation likely rose by 7.62 percent in June from a year ago, the highest this year. * Banks, property stocks among the day's leading decliners: State Bank of India falls 1.2 percent, DLF also down 1.2 percent. * Infosys shares fall 1.1 percent, extending falls a day after sharply cutting its revenue guidance. * However, bigger rival Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.76 percent, as its profits beat forecasts. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)