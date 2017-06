* Indian three-day cash rate largely flat at 8.10/8.15 percent versus 8.10/8.20 percent close on Thursday for overnight borrowing. * Traders say banks are covered adequately on reserves reporting day, with demand likely to pick up in new reporting fortnight. * Repo bids fall to 360.15 billion rupees from 466.65 billion on Thursday, indicating the cash deficit remains comfortable. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 143.34 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent. Volumes in the CBLO market were at 194.82 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.42 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)