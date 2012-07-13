July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date July 17, 2014

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) WGZ Bank

Listing Duss

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ3VN8

