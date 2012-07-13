July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower WGZ Bank AG Westdeutsche Genossenschafts
Zentralbank
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date July 17, 2014
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 5bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) WGZ Bank
Listing Duss
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000WGZ3VN8
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.