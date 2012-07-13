July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 12, 2019
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 110.731
Payment Date July 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.8 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0569849507
