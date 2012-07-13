July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Aevis Holding SA
Issue Amount 80 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 03, 2016
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date August 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Neue Helvetische Bank
Listing Six
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0187896698
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)