Bangalore, Jul 13 (Reuters)- The following are the daily Vegetable oil trade data supplied by Mumbai based The Solvent Extractors' Association of India. I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 49500 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 42000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 42160 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 38000 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 34750 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 75500 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 33500 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 29500 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 18400 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 10200 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 32000 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7400 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 8800 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 38500 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 14800 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 25500 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 700 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 290 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 89 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 158 (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 39200 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 16200 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 4900 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 997 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 1035 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 970 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 1000 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1260 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 1215 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1300 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 118500 2. Rapeseed Oil 83000 3. Sunflower Oil 69500 4. Kardi Oil 91000 5. Linseed Oil 82500 6. Sesame Oil 83500 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 70200 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 72000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 55300 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 61200 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 71000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 55300 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 70800 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 82500 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 72000 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil NQ 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 75000 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 70500 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 75000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 124000 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 830 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 870 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 55000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1110 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified