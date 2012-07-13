BRIEF-India's Meenakshi Enterprises appoints Hemanathan P.K. as CFO
* Says approved resignation of Babu Madurai Muthu as chief financial officer
BANGALORE, Jul 13The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 41900 ICS-201(B22mm) 43200 ICS-102(B22mm) 27600 ICS-103(23mm) 30200 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 33700 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 34700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 33200 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 34700 ICS-105(28mm) 35100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 35000 ICS-105(29mm) 35800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 35400 ICS-105(30mm) 36500 ICS-105(31mm) 38400 ICS-106(32mm) 39300 ICS-107(34mm) 51500
NEW DELHI, June 8 India called on Thursday for a coalition of middle-income countries to drum up support for globalisation as a political backlash in the United States and parts of Europe against free trade and investment imperils its growth aspirations.