July 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction
And Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 23, 2015
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 100.895
Payment Date July 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Market
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's Global Dedt issuance
Programme
ISIN XS0807344923
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue