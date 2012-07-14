BRIEF-DCB Bank says downward revision to MCLR and base rate
* Says DCB Bank announces downward revision to marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) and base rate
BANGALORE (Reuters) July 14 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3182/3276 3161/3221 MEDIUM 30 3266/3351 3242/3321
* Says DCB Bank announces downward revision to marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) and base rate
* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 100 billion