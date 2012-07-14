BANGALORE, July 14 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 41900 ICS-201(B22mm) 43200 ICS-102(B22mm) 28000 ICS-103(23mm) 30200 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 33700 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 34700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 33500 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 34700 ICS-105(28mm) 35400 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 35300 ICS-105(29mm) 36100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 35700 ICS-105(30mm) 36800 ICS-105(31mm) 38600 ICS-106(32mm) 39300 ICS-107(34mm) 51500