JAKARTA Aug 26 Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources posted a net loss in the first half of 2012, dragged down by rising costs and low thermal coal prices, the company said in a statement.

Bumi, Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, said the net loss in the first half was US$322.1 million compared with a restated net profit of $231.7 million in the same period last year. First-half revenue was at $1.95 billion compared with a restated revenue of $1.793 billion a year earlier.

Thermal coal prices have been battered this year, hitting a two-year low in June. A boom in global coal supply has coincided with a flood of U.S. exports, as U.S. gas prices at record lows make gas a cheaper alternative for domestic power generation.

Earlier this month, S&P cut its rating on Bumi to 'BB-' from 'BB' with a negative outlook, saying the company was unlikely to substantially lower its debt over the next 12 months. (Reporting by Karima Anjani; Editing by Nick Macfie)