* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange unchanged, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.1 percent. * Asian shares edged down in choppy trade, while gold and oil rose on Monday, encouraged by a fresh report of a potential framework for the European Central Bank's new bond buying scheme. * Provisional exchange data show foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 2.26 billion rupees on Friday, when the BSE index fell 0.38 percent. * Investors now hope the government will act in the eight-week window from the end of the monsoon session of parliament on Sept. 7 to the state elections in Gujarat in November. * J.P.Morgan warned in a report on Friday that bullish investors are "now getting edgy" as reforms get delayed, and recommended investors hedge themselves for potential falls in the near-term. * The trade ministers of India and China will meet in New Delhi on Monday. There will be a closed door meeting at 0530 GMT following by a press conference at 0730 GMT. * Day 2 of India Infrastructure's 2-day annual conference on coal in New Delhi. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)