* USD/INR likely to trade with upside bias as steady dollar demand is likely from oil importers, while Asian stocks are showing marginal weakness, say dealers. The pair last closed at 55.4950/5050. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.71-74. * Dealers say oil-related USD demand from state-run refiners is likely to pick up as the month-end approaches. * Asian shares trading with marginal cuts with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan trading 0.2 percent lower and Nifty futures in Singapore virtually flat. * Euro holding steady in Asia, but may face downside if ECB drags on fleshing out its strategy in tackling debt crisis.