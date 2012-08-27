* USD/INR edges higher in opening trades, on way to a second session of gains, pair at 55.55/57 verus Friday's close of 55.4950/5050. * Dealers say oil-related USD demand from state-run refiners will likely put upside pressure on pair with brent crude rising over $115/barrel on supply worries. * Asian shares trading with marginal losses with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan trading 0.2 percent lower and Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.1 percent. * Euro holding steady in Asia, but may face downside if ECB drags on fleshing out its strategy in tackling debt crisis. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)