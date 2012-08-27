BRIEF-Meera Industries establishes unit in USA called Meera Industries USA Llc
* Says established unit in USA called Meera Industries USA LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 8.19 percent as Friday's better-than-expected cut-offs continue to bolster sentiment for debt. * Traders say some banks were hit with network issues and were unable to trade at the open on the central bank's electronic trading and clearing platform, but most are back up again. * The 10-year is expected to hold in a 8.17 to 8.23 percent range for the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says established unit in USA called Meera Industries USA LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Issues 161.2 million shares to Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited in ratio of 1:1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: