* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 8.19 percent as Friday's better-than-expected cut-offs continue to bolster sentiment for debt. * Traders say some banks were hit with network issues and were unable to trade at the open on the central bank's electronic trading and clearing platform, but most are back up again. * The 10-year is expected to hold in a 8.17 to 8.23 percent range for the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)