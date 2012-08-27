* Earnings and quality balance sheets will become increasingly key factors for Indian stock markets, Deutsche Bank says in a report titled "Show me the earnings." * "We expect companies and sectors - particularly with a shrinking investible universe - seen displaying sustainable earnings momentum will see valuations continue to expand, in many cases, beyond recent historical highs," Deutsche writes in the note dated on Friday. * Deutsche argues India has seen the "shallowest" downward revision to consensus earnings among BRIC countries. * Within individual sectors, private banks and consumer goods have seen consistently positive earnings revisions, while public sector banks, telecoms, metals and oil & gas have seen downward revisions. * Deutsche recommends investors to stay "overweight" in private sector banks and non-banking financial companies, and select consumer discretionary and staple stocks, as well as select IT stocks. * Its top picks are Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, Cummins, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, and ITC. . (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)