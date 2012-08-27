* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate falls 1 bp to 7.13 percent, while the 1-year rate is unchanged at 7.80 percent as caution prevails ahead of April-June GDP data due on Friday. * "There are talks of a sub-5 percent print on GDP, so dealers are going long bonds and receiving rates," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said. * Weaker-than-expected GDP data could add pressure on the RBI to cut rates at its mid-September policy review despite recent rhetoric language from the central bank. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)