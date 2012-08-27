* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch raises its target price for Mahindra & Mahindra to 880 rupees from 825 rupees and maintains the stock with a "buy" rating. * BoA-ML says it expects a 5 percent decline in tractor sales in fiscal 2012/13, but that will be "more than compensated" by growing auto sales in a note dated on Monday. * Given the reduced dependence on the tractor segment, the investment bank says Mahindra's shares should be trading closer to other four-wheel makers. * Mahindra shares last up 1.6 percent at 774.40 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)