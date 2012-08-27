* USD/INR rises to a 1-week high in low volumes, with pair at 55.6075/6150 versus Friday's close of 55.4950/5050. It rose to as much as 55.63 in trade, the highest since Aug 20. * End-of-month dollar buying from oil importers helping the cross, but foreign bank dealer say exporters seen selling at above 55.60. * Trading quiet, in line with muted global markets. MSCI's Asia ex-Japan down 0.5 percent, while euro inches lower. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)