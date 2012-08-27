* USD/INR'S 1-year annualised forward premiums rise to 6.12 pct versus 6.06 pct last close. * Private bank dealer says some importer covering prompted paying. * A large petrochemicals company has been a receiver over the past several sessions. * Spot USD/INR still hugging tight range, having traded in a 55.50-55.66 band. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)